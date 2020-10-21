Election 2020: How to register to vote in Maine

Maine voters can register through Election Day. Officials are urging people to do so sooner if they can.

PORTLAND, Maine — If you have not yet registered to vote in the upcoming election, there's still time.

The deadline to register by mail was Oct. 19, but Maine allows voters to register in-person up until and on Election Day.

To register to vote, you must be a U.S. citizen and have an established fixed principal home in Maine

To vote to must be registered in the community where you live, and be at least 18 years old on Election Day

You can register by filling out a voter registration card at your town office or city hall, through any Motor Vehicle branch office, in most state and federal social service agencies, or at voter registration drives.

You can also download and print a Maine voter registration application. If you cannot print the voter registration application, contact your town clerk to have a voter registration card mailed to you.

Completed voter registration cards may be hand-delivered or mailed to your town office or city hall.

You also need to bring a valid license or state ID or provide the last four digits of your social security number.

If you are registering for the first time, you need to bring a piece of mail (a utility bill or pay stub) to confirm your identity and residency.

You can register in person at your city and town hall until Election Day. If you want to vote early you have until Oct. 29 to request a ballot or Oct. 30 to do so in person.

Election officials are urging unregistered voters to register and/or vote before Election Day if they can to cut down on delays and lines at the polls.