Democrat Nicole Grohoski wins Maine Senate special election in Hancock County

Grohoski defeated Republican challenger Brian Langley and Green Independent candidate Benjamin Meiklejohn.

Example video title will go here for this video

ELLSWORTH, Maine — Some Maine voters and lawmakers have been closely watching the special election in Hancock County for signs of what could come in November's general election.

The race was between Democratic Rep. Nicole Grohoski, former Republican Sen. Brian Langley, and Green Independent candidate Benjamin Meiklejohn.

With 85% of the votes counted as of 7 a.m. on Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that Grohoski had more than 63% of the votes.

A lot of attention has been on the race because a GOP win would have increased Republicans' chances of taking back the state senate in November.

The general election will now be a rematch between Grohoski and Langley, but Democrats will have the incumbency advantage.

The Maine Legislature has adjourned for the year, so the senator-elect isn't likely to cast any votes before November, but she told NEWS CENTER Maine there is still work to be done.

"As a state senator or as a representative, one of the top priorities is to provide constituent services," Grohoski explained. "I definitely look forward to being able to help people access information from [the] government or resources they would need over the coming months. I would be ready to go to Augusta, of course, if called to do so."

In a Facebook post, Langley congratulated Grohowski on her win. Both are already on November's general election ballot, although the voter pool will change slightly due to redistricting.