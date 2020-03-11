Crafts predicts 'red wave' in CD2 despite polls showing him trailing Golden

On Election Day, Republican Dale Crafts remained confident despite being behind in the polls, which he says are "wrong."

LEWISTON, Maine — Republican candidate Dale Crafts said Tuesday he's expecting a "red wave" in the 2nd Congressional District, despite trailing his Democratic opponent Jared Golden, the first-term incumbent.

"It's gonna be a good night," Crafts said Tuesday afternoon in Lewiston, where he and the Maine Republican Party are holding Election Day events. "I think that the American people and the Maine people are gonna show that ... I think it's gonna be a red wave."

Golden, who won the U.S. House seat against Bruce Poliquin two years ago after the race went to ranked-choice tabulation, is leading in recent polls with 56 percent of the votes to Crafts' 31 percent.

When asked about the poll out of Colby College, Crafts said, "It's not true —they're wrong."

CD-2 has seen a lot of national attention because of its one Electoral College vote in the presidential election. Multiple visits by the Trump campaign over the past few months have included President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Trump's sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. The president has endorsed Crafts, tweeting on Aug. 1 that Crafts has "his complete and total endorsement."

Golden has received notable endorsements as well, including Independent Maine Sen. Angus King. This is Golden's first time seeking re-election to the seat, which he has held since 2018.