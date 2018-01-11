Using the NCM app? Go here for multimedia

(NEWS CENTER Maine) — The race to become Maine’s next governor has become intense. From 12 candidates in the spring to 11 for the primaries, then four for the general election and, finally, with the Nov. 6 Election Day closing in, three remaining in the race.

Independent Terry Hayes, Democrat Janet Mills and Republican Shawn Moody have been on the campaign trail for months, talking issues with voters and reporters, and then a series of 12 forums with all candidates present. Recent polls show a fairly small number of undecided voters but many still have questions.

In May, NEWS CENTER Maine’s Don Carrigan, who has covered many campaigns and elections in more than 40 years of reporting, recorded mostly unedited, roughly 30 minute-long discussions with all the party candidates.

The interviews explored a bit about the candidates' backgrounds, why they are running and where they stand on a number of major issues: opioid drugs, education, taxes, aspects of health care, keeping young people in Maine, dealing with the worker shortage and how they would try to lead and bring the state and the political sides together. There were also some more individual questions, too.

Here, you can listen to the interviews from May 7-15 with Republican Shawn Moody and Democrat Janet Mills. Keep in mind these were done before the primary, and this is a different election. But the interviews do provide some insight into the candidates and how they think.

The podcast interview with Hayes, who was not a candidate in the primary, was recorded on Nov. 1.

Editor's Note: Shawn Moody discusses Medicaid expansion in this May interview. More recently he has changed his position to say Medicaid expansion is the law a way needs to be found to pay for it.

TERRY HAYES

Terry Hayes of South Portland and Portland. She is the state treasurer of Maine, a position she has held for about the past four years. She served in the Maine House of Representatives for nearly a decade from 2006-2014, representing the towns of Buckfield, Hartford, Sumner and Paris.

JANET MILLS

Janet Mills of Farmington. She is the attorney general of Maine, a position she has held for the past five and a half years. She is a former prosecutor and district attorney and operated her own law practice. She served three terms in the Maine House of Representatives.

SHAWN MOODY

Shawn Moody of Gorham. He is the founder and owner of Moody’s Collision Centers, a chain of auto body repair shops. He also has several other businesses. He is also a member of the boards of trustees for both the University of Maine System and the Maine Community College System.

