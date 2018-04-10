SOUTHWEST HARBOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Will Hoar has been sober for more than a decade.

The amateur painter, photographer and special education teacher is turning his struggle into a mission— running as an Independent for Maine’s Second District congressional seat.

"I had no idea even how to live sober,” he said.

Hoar had his first drink when he was just 10 years old. He hit rock bottom by the age of 24.

“I didn't even know that was like something people realistically did,” Hoar said.

He dropped out of college several times and jumped from job to job as he struggled to find his passion. Eventually, he graduated from Columbia University with a degree in American History.

Now he and his wife Olivia and their dog live in Southwest Harbor. The couple, from New York and California, moved there two years ago after visiting regularly as children.

"My wife and I moved up here for a quieter life. We enjoy our quiet life. We enjoy our little world,” Hoar said.

With that dream fulfilled he hopes by running, he might be able to help others facing some of the same struggles he did.

"This is not my lifelong ambition to be a politician,” Hoar said. “I'm more motivated by seeing others and wanting to help others,” he said.

Hoar said he would make addressing addiction his top priority by ensuring better access to health care, especially in rural parts of the state.

He said current leadership has not done enough.

“It's essential to figure it out. People's lives are in jeopardy,” Hoar said.

With no outside money, little campaign and even less name recognition, Hoar stands little chance at victory.

He is one of two Independent candidates running in an already highly-contentious race between Golden and Poliquin.

Both of those campaigns have launched massive ad campaigns taking aim at one another, something Hoar said is only fueling the divisiveness in our country.

“Communities are being torn apart, families argue. I mean it's not just in Washington, It's everywhere,” he said.

Hoar said he would bring civility and take a stand against partisan politics.

With just weeks until the midterm elections, Hoar has done very little to campaign. He is depending on social media, news coverage and public debates to be recognized.

"I think our best days are to come,” he said.

