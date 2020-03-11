2020 1st Congressional District results

Democratic incumbent Rep. Chellie Pingree faces Republican Ray Allen in a bid to keep her seat in the House.

Editor's Note: Return for real-time 2020 Maine election results as they come in once the polls close on November 3.

Maine voters will decide if Rep. Chellie Pingree will remain Maine's 1st Congressional District Representative in the U.S. House on Tuesday in the 2020 general election. Republican challenger Jay Allen, a political newcomer, is looking to unseat Pingree.

It seems as though Pingree has a clear path to victory in this race, which is, in part, why a lot of attention so far has been focused on the heated Senate race between Sen. Susan Collins and Maine Speaker of the House Sara Gideon. The 2nd Congressional District race between Pingree's Democratic colleague, Rep. Jared Golden and challenger Dale Crafts (R) is also tighter.

Who is Chellie Pingree?

Pingree has served as the U.S. Representative for Maine's 1st Congressional District since 2009. Before serving in Congress, Pingree was a Maine State Senator and was the Senate Majority Leader from 1996-2000. She unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Senate in 2002.

Pingree has lived in North Haven, Maine, since she was a teenager. She has a background in organic farming and has also started two small businesses. She has three children.

Pingree got involved in politics after serving as North Haven's town tax collector and later became the chairwoman of the local school board, eventually leading her to the State Senate in the 90s.

In 2008 she was elected to Congress; that year, Maine became the first state in American history to have a majority female Congressional delegation.

Pingree is running on a progressive agenda that includes protecting the Affordable Care Act and pushing for Medicare for All, a Green New Deal, and a woman's right to choose.

Who is Jay Allen?

Republican Jay Allen is a political newcomer. Allen is facing tough odds against Pingree, but he says his vow to protect the values of liberty and freedom at all costs is what led him to take on the challenge.

Allen is a former Army doctor and father of six. He served for nearly 25 years, including most recently in Afghanistan in 2006. He has lived all over the world before finding a home in Maine upon leaving the service.

Allen is a self-described "Trump conservative" and has the support of prominent Maine Republicans like former Congressman Bruce Poliquin and former Governor Paul LePage.

On the issues, he is adamant about personal liberties, lower taxes, and protecting the Second Amendment.