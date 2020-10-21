x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

2020 Election: Maine candidate profiles and election explainers

Find stories about everything you need to know about the 2020 Maine General Election all in one place.

NEWS CENTER Maine Staff

Play Video

Close Video

The 2020 General Election on November 3 is shaping up to be one of the most contentious and expensive elections in U.S. history—not only on a national scale but locally as well. Specifically, Maine's U.S. Senate race has garnered national attention due to the role Susan Collins' seat plays in potentially flipping the Senate majority. 

On top of the big races, the 2020 election is posing unique challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic, prompting millions of voters across the county to opt to vote via absentee ballot as a way to vote safely. And in Maine, voters are facing another new frontier in the election with ranked-choice voting.

All of these factors lead to a sometimes overwhelming abundance of information (and misinformation). Here you'll find candidate profiles and interviews, as well as election explainers like how to vote, what is ranked-choice-voting, and more.

Chapter one Maine U.S. Senate Candidate Profiles

Susan Collins (R)

Sara Gideon (D)

Lisa Savage (I)

Max Linn (I)

Chapter two Maine Congressional Candidate Profiles

1st Congressional District

Chellie Pingree (D)


Jay Allen (R)

2nd Congressional District

Jared Golden (D)

Dale Crafts (R)

Chapter three Election and Voting Explainers

What is Maine ranked-choice voting and how does ranked-choice voting work?

The Electoral College explained

2020 Maine Voter’s Guide: How to vote and important deadlines you need to know ahead of Nov. 3

2020 Election: Everything you need to know about Maine absentee voting

Who are the third party candidates running for president?

2020 Maine Election: Your questions answered