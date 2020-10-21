2020 Election: Maine candidate profiles and election explainers

Find stories about everything you need to know about the 2020 Maine General Election all in one place.

The 2020 General Election on November 3 is shaping up to be one of the most contentious and expensive elections in U.S. history—not only on a national scale but locally as well. Specifically, Maine's U.S. Senate race has garnered national attention due to the role Susan Collins' seat plays in potentially flipping the Senate majority.

On top of the big races, the 2020 election is posing unique challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic, prompting millions of voters across the county to opt to vote via absentee ballot as a way to vote safely. And in Maine, voters are facing another new frontier in the election with ranked-choice voting.