Vice President Mike Pence visits Bangor area Monday

HERMON, Maine — As the countdown to the 2020 general election continues, so does President Donald Trump's campaign. On Monday, Vice President Mike Pence is expected to host a "Make American Great Again" rally at the Dysart's warehouse in Hermon.

Doors for the event will open at 9:30 a.m. and close at 11 a.m. The rally is expected to start at 11:30 a.m. People attending the event are asked to park at the Dysart's Service Center on Odlin Road across the street from the event location.

President Trump's campaign has indicated anyone who attends the rally Monday morning will be given a temperature check, masks they will be instructed to wear, and access to hand sanitizer -- those instructions coming after the President tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month, although the Vice President did not.

This is not the first visit by the Trump campaign to Maine's second congressional district.

In June, the president visited the Puritan Medical Products facility in Guilford, which is one of the largest providers in the world for coronavirus testing swabs.

The president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., visited Holden in late September to hold a rally at the store Maine Military Supply.

In 2016, President Trump won Maine's second congressional district, giving him one of the state's four electoral college votes, though candidate Hillary Clinton won the three others.

A new, independent poll of Maine voters released last week by Pan Atlantic Research of Portland puts presidential candidate Joe Biden slightly ahead in district two with 46.5% of the vote, compared to 43% for President Trump.

Biden is also leading in the state as a whole, according to that poll -- with 50.3% compared to Trump's 39.7%.