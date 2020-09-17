x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

Politics

Vice President Mike Pence to make NH campaign stop next week

Vice President Mike Pence will stop in Gilford, New Hampshire
Credit: AP

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Vice President Mike Pence will be making a campaign stop in the Granite State.  

The Make America Great Again event will be Sept. 22 at  Gate K at AutoServ Hangar in Gilford. Doors open at 1:00 p.m. and close at 2:30 p.m. The event is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are now available to reserve online. There is a limit of two tickets per person.

During a campaign stop in Zanesville, Ohio, Wednesday, Pence’s speech focused on promises he said the president kept, including taking credit for Ohio State returning to football.

On the topic of COVID-19, the vice president told the crowd a vaccine will be here by end of the year.

“We are slowing the spread we are protecting the vulnerable we are saving lives,” he said.

The US is approaching 200,000 deaths from coronavirus, the most in the world.

Related Articles