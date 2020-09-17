Vice President Mike Pence to make NH campaign stop next week

Vice President Mike Pence will stop in Gilford, New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Vice President Mike Pence will be making a campaign stop in the Granite State.

The Make America Great Again event will be Sept. 22 at Gate K at AutoServ Hangar in Gilford. Doors open at 1:00 p.m. and close at 2:30 p.m. The event is scheduled to start at 3:00 p.m.

Tickets are now available to reserve online. There is a limit of two tickets per person.

During a campaign stop in Zanesville, Ohio, Wednesday, Pence’s speech focused on promises he said the president kept, including taking credit for Ohio State returning to football.

On the topic of COVID-19, the vice president told the crowd a vaccine will be here by end of the year.

“We are slowing the spread we are protecting the vulnerable we are saving lives,” he said.