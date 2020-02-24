ORONO, Maine — Seven members of the University of Maine College Republicans will be attending the Conservative Political Action Conference on Wednesday, February 26, through Saturday, February 29, 2020.

Club leader Jeremiah Childs says the group raised $3,000 in order to attend the event.

The Conservative Political Action Conference, also known as CPAC, is an annual political conference attended by conservative activists and elected officials.

CPAC is hosted by the American Conservative Union.

Club leader Charlie Honkonen describes the event as "a chance for all our members and ourselves to talk with and meet with conservatives from other states and even other countries."

Childs said the attendees are predominantly young people.

"It's mostly college students, there are even high schoolers who go there, and we get to meet all of the conservative politicians and celebrities that we love to watch on Youtube and TV."

Honkonen said the atmosphere of the event is starkly different from the political atmosphere at the University of Maine.

"It's really quite a stark difference," Honkonen said. "That's the biggest thing I took away from last year and everyone else I spoke to identified the same thing to me."

RELATED: UMaine group faces backlash amidst 'Indigenous People's Day' controversy

RELATED: UMaine College Republicans event causes controversy

RELATED: Abdi Iftin: Somali refugee, American citizen, registered voter