'Unity ride' to encourage people to talk to those you disagree with

'A white conservative and black liberal' is what two Knoxville men refer to themselves as in order to encourage others to work together.

YORK, Maine — Two men from Knoxville, Tennessee are starting their fourth cross country bike ride. This ride from Portland, Maine to Portland, Oregon all to raise awareness of the importance of getting along even if you don't see eye to eye.

Jonathan Williams and Andre Block call themselves a white conservative and a black liberal.

"I'm going to borrow a quote from the president and say it's time to stop being so politically correct," Block said.

This is the pair's first time riding together from the east to the west coast.

"Portland to Portland sounded cool," Williams said.

The duo stayed in Maine on Thursday, but the journey actually begins at Nubble Lighthouse in York.

They plan to bike about 60 miles a day and arrive in Salem, Massachusetts, on Friday night. During these cross country rides, Willams and Block produce documentaries. The goal is to encourage people to work together, regardless of their differences.

"When we stop putting everything in boxes, we can agree on a lot," Block said.

"I think we can have these conversations and have this dialogue and still be peaceful," Williams added.

The two met through cycling four years ago and became fast friends.

Williams said they've talked about just about everything, including some of today's hot topics like the Black Lives Matter Movement and the coronavirus pandemic, agreeing on a lot of the nation's issues.

"There's always a way that you can find a goal and both of you work on them together," Block said.

"A lot of times we agree on both things," Willams said. "Just a lot of times the end result looks different."

The two are able to listen to each other even though they come from very different backgrounds with very different opinions.

The Unity Ride is expected to finish in the other Portland in about six weeks.