Maine Senators Collins, King announce bipartisan Senate gun safety proposal

On Sunday, June 12, Maine U.S. Senators Susan Collins and Angus King announced a bipartisan group of senators had reached an agreement on a gun safety proposal.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Maine's two senators are part of a bipartisan group that just agreed on a new gun safety proposal.

On Sunday, June 12, the offices of Maine Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Angus King (I-ME) issued a press release, indicating a group of 12 senators had negotiated an agreement for a plan to help save American lives. This comes after a number of deadly mass shootings last month, including an incident in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 children and two teachers dead at an elementary school; and a racially-motived attack at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York.

The other senators working alongside Sen. Collins and King included Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT), John Cornyn (R-TX), Thom Tillis (R-NC), Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Roy Blunt (R-MO), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Richard Burr (R-NC), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Chris Coons (D-DE), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Martin Heinrich (D-NM), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Joe Manchin (D-WV), Rob Portman (R-OH), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Debbie Stabenow (D-MI), and Pat Toomey (R-PA).

They issued the following statement:

“Today, we are announcing a commonsense, bipartisan proposal to protect America’s children, keep our schools safe, and reduce the threat of violence across our country. Families are scared, and it is our duty to come together and get something done that will help restore their sense of safety and security in their communities. Our plan increases needed mental health resources, improves school safety and support for students, and helps ensure dangerous criminals and those who are adjudicated as mentally ill can’t purchase weapons. Most importantly, our plan saves lives while also protecting the constitutional rights of law-abiding Americans. We look forward to earning broad, bipartisan support and passing our commonsense proposal into law.”

According to the press release, the proposal includes the following measures:

Support for state crisis intervention orders . It would give resources to states and tribes to help them create and implement laws that would make sure individuals considered a danger to themselves or others could not have deadly weapons.

. It would give resources to states and tribes to help them create and implement laws that would make sure individuals considered a danger to themselves or others could not have deadly weapons. Investment in children and family mental health services . It would expand the community behavioral health center model nationwide and allow for investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs.

. It would expand the community behavioral health center model nationwide and allow for investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs. Protections for victims of domestic violence . It would ensure convicted domestic violence abusers and those with domestic violence restraining orders are included in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

. It would ensure convicted domestic violence abusers and those with domestic violence restraining orders are included in the National Instant Criminal Background Check System. Funding for school-based mental health and supportive services . It would invest in programs to expand mental health and supportive services at schools.

. It would invest in programs to expand mental health and supportive services at schools. Funding for school safety resources . It would invest in programs to implement safety measures at both primary and secondary schools. It would also support school violence prevention efforts and help train school personnel and students.

. It would invest in programs to implement safety measures at both primary and secondary schools. It would also support school violence prevention efforts and help train school personnel and students. Clarification of definition of federally licensed firearms dealer . It would crack down on people who illegally evade licensing requirements.

. It would crack down on people who illegally evade licensing requirements. Telehealth investments . It would help increase access to mental and behavioral health services for kids and their families via telehealth.

. It would help increase access to mental and behavioral health services for kids and their families via telehealth. Under 21 enhanced review process . It would require an investigative period to review health records for buyers under 21 years of age.

. It would require an investigative period to review health records for buyers under 21 years of age. Penalties for straw purchasing. It would crack down on people who illegally straw purchase and traffic guns.

President Biden's office also issued a statement in response to this agreement:

"I want to thank Senator Chris Murphy and the members of his bipartisan group—especially Senators Cornyn, Sinema, and Tillis—for their tireless work to produce this proposal. Obviously, it does not do everything that I think is needed, but it reflects important steps in the right direction, and would be the most significant gun safety legislation to pass Congress in decades. With bipartisan support, there are no excuses for delay, and no reason why it should not quickly move through the Senate and the House. Each day that passes, more children are killed in this country: the sooner it comes to my desk, the sooner I can sign it, and the sooner we can use these measures to save lives."