Unemployment benefits to run out in coming days

The bipartisan COVID-19 relief package is awaiting President Trump's signature, as unemployment benefits are scheduled to run out in the coming days.

MAINE, USA — Unemployment statewide is 1.9% higher than it was this time last year. Some Maine counties have been hit harder than others.

Oxford County's unemployment rate is currently 6.2%, up 2.8% from last year.

York County is at a 5% unemployment rate, up 2.4% from last year.

Lincoln County is at a 4.9% unemployment rate, up 2.1% from last year.

On Christmas Eve, Maine's United States Senators, Susan Collins and Angus King were among a group of senators urging President Donald Trump to sin the COVID-19 emergency relief bill passed by congress.

The bill would give unemployed folks a $300 benefit in addition to their weekly unemployment benefits.

Collins and King both spoke to NEWS CENTER Maine ahead of the bipartisan bill's vote. They say this funding will help Mainers get back on their feet.

"There is increasing realization as members of congress talk to their constituents that the need is urgent," Senator Collins said.

"It's designed to get us through the winter it's not the whole answer and there's things in it that i wish were in it and are not but that's the nature of this process," Senator King added.

The bill was finalized last weekend and voted on Tuesday. Shortly after, President Trump came out saying he wanted to make changes to it. Pushing for Americans to receive $2000 instead of the already agreed upon $600.

I simply want to get our great people $2000, rather than the measly $600 that is now in the bill. Also, stop the billions of dollars in “pork”. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 26, 2020