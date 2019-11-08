MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally Thursday evening at the Southern New Hampshire University arena in Manchester.

The visit to the state that hosts the first primary in the country -- a primary Trump won in 2016 -- comes amid a planned, week-long vacation at his private golf course in New Jersey, the Associated Press reported.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld, who will challenge Trump for the Republican nomination, will attend events in New Hampshire that day, the Union Leader reported, while Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a candidate for the Democratic nomination, will visit the state for two days.

The Union Leader reported Friday that supporters of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden planned a protest the same night from 6 to 9 p.m. just across the street from the arena.