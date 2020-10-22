Trump to hold rally in NH on Sunday

President Donald Trump will head back to the Granite State for a rally in Manchester this Sunday at 1 p.m.

MANCHESTER, N.H. — President Donald Trump will head back to the Granite State for a rally in Manchester on Sunday, his re-election campaign announced Thursday.

According to the event positing, Trump will speak at the ProStar Aviation hangar at the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, where he held a rally in August. The rally is set for 1 p.m., doors open at 10 a.m.

Trump will be joined by N.H. U.S. Senate Corky Messner, Nominee for Congress (NH-01) Matt Mowers, and Nominee for Congress (NH-02) Steve Negron at the rally.

Registration for the event is now open; there is a two-ticket limit per mobile number.

The trip to the battleground state comes just a few days after Vice President Mike Pence held a campaign rally in Portsmouth on Wednesday, and in Hermon, Maine on Monday.

New Hampshire is a competitive state, largely known for its moderate politics. In 2016, Democrat Hillary Clinton won the state and claimed its four electoral votes, though the race was tight, separated by just a few thousand votes. The state also went blue for Barack Obama in 2012.

Trump is hoping to flip the state back to red in the 2020 election, though the latest polls put his Democratic challenger former Vice President Joe Biden up between 10 and 15 points.

In response to the president's scheduled trip, New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley said Trump is a "failed president" who is "racing back [to N.H.] to deliver more broken promises."

“Donald Trump is a failed president, and racing back here to deliver more broken promises to a shrinking number of faithful supporters won’t change how our state and our country face multiple crises that he has ignored: a pandemic he refuses to contain at the expense of over 220,000 American lives and counting, and a corresponding economic downturn that has shuttered hundreds of local businesses," Buckley said in a statement. "Granite Staters are voting now to replace his chaos with Joe Biden’s strong leadership and Democrats up and down the ballot, and he is out of time to change our minds.”