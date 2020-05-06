BANGOR, Maine — President Donald Trump met with Maine fishing industry leaders shortly after he arrived in Bangor on Friday. The focus of the discussion was the new action Trump would be taking to allow commercial fishing at a marine conservation area off the coast, but more was talked about at the meeting, including criticism of Gov. Janet Mills.

Former Gov. Paul LePage, who greeted the President when he landed at the Bangor International Airport around 2 p.m., initiated the talks about where Maine is on reopening, saying Maine is "still tied up pretty tight because we have a Governor who is not reopening very fast."

Trump immediately jumped in, saying "Why isn't your Governor reopening your state?"

"You have a Governor that doesn't know what she's doing, and she's like a dictator," Trump continued.

Tensions between Trump and Mills have been building throughout the week leading up to Trump's visit.

While on a call with governors across the country to discuss the response to protests in the wake of George Floyd's death earlier this week, Mills urged the President not to come to Maine, saying his visit could create "unrest" across the state.

Later in the call Trump said Mills' warning not to visit Maine may convince him to push forward with the trip, saying "She tried to talk me out of it. Now I think she probably talked me into it. She just doesn’t understand me very well. But that’s okay.”

On Thursday, Mills said, "I again ask the President to check his inflammatory rhetoric at the door and abandon the divisive language that sows seeds of distrust among our people."

Mills has been criticized by many Republicans and business owners across the state for not reopening the Maine economy sooner amid the coronavirus pandemic.

LePage also told Trump Mills is allowing people to continue to collect unemployment, including the additional $600 a week made possible by the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program, so people aren't going back to work.

"So, she's taking advantage of the system, she's not letting them come back anyway, 'cause you're shutdown," Trump said. "That's right," LePage responded.

Maine entered Stage 2 of Mills' plan to reopen the state on June 1, which allowed restaurants and retail stores to reopen, except for dine-in service in Maine's most populated counties, Cumberland, York, and Androscoggin. Stage 3 is set to begin in July and August.

LePage said the plan is harming Maine's tourism economy, which it relies heavily on.

"How could she do a thing like this, she's gonna destroy your state," Trump said. "I'm not a fan. I'm not a fan."

The Governor's Office did not immediately respond for comment.

