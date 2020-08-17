Trump campaign holds 'Defend the Police' rally in Maine

The President's reelection campaign in Maine is set to hold a 'Defend the Police' rally at GOP headquarters in Springvale, which is near Sanford.

SANFORD, Maine — The 'Trump Victory' campaign in Maine is set to host a 'Defend the Police' rally at the GOP headquarters in Springvale on Monday, August 17.

The rally will feature State Representative and Law Enforcement Officer Matt Harrington, as well as former State representative Jon Kinney.

The timing of the event is no accident. Maine GOP has planned events each day this week in accordance with the Democratic National Convention.

The event at 510 Main St. will kick off at 11:30 a.m.