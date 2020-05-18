WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Pres. Donald Trump tweeted 'I hope you are listening' at Maine Sen. Susan Collins late Sunday night in a rant about a 60 Minutes interview with coronavirus whistleblower Dr. Rick Bright.

"This whole Whistleblower racket needs to be looked at very closely," Trump wrote. "It is causing great injustice & harm."

Bright, the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, was critical of Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and development of a vaccine when he testified before Congress last week.

He has been referred to repeatedly as a 'disgruntled employee' by the President.

Although it is unclear, Trump may have pointed to Sen. Collins because she serves on the Senate Intelligence Committee.

NEWS CENTER Maine has reached out to Collins' office for comment.

On Saturday, Collins spoke out against the President's sudden firing of Inspector General Steve Linick.

"The President has not provided the kind of justification for the removal of IG Linick required by this law," Collins said in a tweet.

