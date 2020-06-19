Trump administration allocates $38.1M to MaineDOT for replacement of bridges, improvement of locations in four counties

"Very important for keeping our bridges safe and people moving in the Great State of Maine," Trump wrote in his tweet.

MAINE, USA — In a tweet Thursday night, President Donald Trump said he has allocated $38.1 million to the Maine Department of Transportation (MaineDOT) from the United States Department of Transportation (USDOT).

Trump said the money will be used to replace seven bridges and improve five locations in Kennebec, Oxford, Penobscot, and Somerset Counties.

The funding comes as part of a $906 million nationwide investment in America’s infrastructure through the Department’s Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) discretionary grant program.

"Very important for keeping our bridges safe and people moving in the Great State of Maine," Trump wrote in his tweet.

The grant will be used to replace seven structurally deficient bridges and make related improvements in five locations in four counties. The selected bridges include two structures which carry I-95 over Webb Road in Waterville, an I-95 bridge near Bangor, Main Street bridge in Solon, Red Bridge in Rumford, and two bridges in Old Town. Each of the bridges are functionally obsolete, having been continually repaired over 90 years in some cases, and are critical mobility links in their community.

“This Administration is focused on infrastructure improvements and this $906 million in federal funding will improve major highways, bridges, ports, and railroads across the country to better connect our communities, enhance safety, and support economic growth,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao said.