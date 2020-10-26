Treworgy Family Orchards defends decision to host President Trump on Sunday

Earlier in the day on Sunday, Governor Janet Mills expressed concerns about the lack of coronavirus enforcement at the event.

LEVANT, Maine — In a Facebook post Sunday, Treworgy Family Orchards defended its decision to host President Donald Trump.

The orchard in Levant has received criticism for the large crowd and lack of masks among those in attendance when the president stopped by for a previously unscheduled visit on Sunday. While Trump's security detail all wore masks, very few were wearing them in the non-socially-distanced crowd—a breach of state guidelines. While interacting with the crowd, the president himself was also maskless.

In response to Trump's visit, the orchard posted the following on Facebook:

Late last night we received a call from the White House asking if President Donald Trump could visit our family farm during a small, unpublicized stop. Each day we aim to make America a little better by practicing radical hospitality, connecting people together, and to the land through agriculture. We extend that to each of our guests regardless of political persuasion or office. And so when someone asks if they can come to the farm, the answer is ‘yes’. This event was not a rally and we are not endorsing any particular candidate, but we are honored to welcome a sitting president into our home.

"We were asked by a sitting president if he could come and visit the farm and that's a great honor and we're open to do that, so it's been an exciting day," Treworgy Family Orchards CEO Jon Kenerson added.