TIMELINE: Maine lawmakers vote to certify election results after rioters storm Capitol
It was a day that will go down in our nation's history. Here is a look at how it played out.
Chapter one
10:00AM - The Rally Begins
Chapter two
1:00PM - Lawmakers Convene
Chapter three
1:30PM - Evacuation Ordered
Chapter four
2:30PM - Sen. King Confirmed Safe
Chapter five
3:30PM - Congresswoman Pingree Confirmed Safe
Chapter six
4:00PM - Sen. Collins Confirmed Safe
Chapter seven
4:17PM - Trump Tweets Video
Chapter eight
5:00PM - Congressman Golden Confirmed Safe
Chapter nine
8:00PM - Lawmakers Return
Chapter ten
4:00AM - Election Certified
There is no denying Jan. 6, 2021, will go down in our nation's history. Four people died. More than 50 officers were injured. At least 83 people have been arrested. This after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to interfere with the certification of the 2020 election. So many people are still asking 'How?'
Chapter one: 10:00AM - The Rally Begins
Thousands of protestors started to gather on the National Mall in support of Pres. Donald Trump's 'Stop The Steal' rally. There Trump addresses his supporters, continues to falsely claim victory, and urges those gathered to go to the Capitol in his defense.
"We will never give up. We never concede," Trump shouted.
Chapter two: 1:00PM - Lawmakers Convene
Members of the House and Senate, including Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), gathered for a joint session to confirm the 2020 Electoral College results. Due to COVID-19 precautions, some members were watching proceedings from their offices nearby.
In the meantime, rioters started to storm the Capitol steps. Protestors clashed with Capitol Police near several entrances, ultimately overpowering them and breaching the building.
Chapter three: 1:30PM - Evacuation Ordered
With hundreds of rioters running through the halls of the Capitol, lawmakers and staff are evacuated by police. Some barricaded inside the House and Senate chambers with emergency gas masks as protestors pounded at the doors.
There were reports of people praying as furniture was used to blockade the doors and police readied to shoot.
Chapter four: 2:30PM - Sen. King Confirmed Safe
NEWS CENTER Maine was able to first confirm Sen. Angus King (I-Maine) and his staff were safe in an unspecified location. King was not available for an interview to ensure their security.
King later called the incident a "violent insurrection" and "an unspeakably sad moment for our nation."
Chapter five: 3:30PM - Congresswoman Pingree Confirmed Safe
A spokesperson for Rep. Chellie Pingree was able to confirm her and her staff's safety. She was inside her office when the riots broke out and later moved to a secure location.
Pingree spoke to NEWS CENTER Maine by phone and blamed Pres. Trump for what transpired.
"It's pretty unprecedented," she said. "It's very frustrating to think this President doesn't understand the peaceful transfer of power and that's what we're witnessing right now."
Chapter six: 4:00PM - Sen. Collins Confirmed Safe
Sen. Susan Collins' (R-Maine) Chief of Staff Steve Abbot told NEWS CENTER she and her team were safe.
Collins was in the Senate Chamber hearing debate of objection to the election results when the evacuation was ordered. She was moved to an unspecified location.
"[Staff] report that it has been as extraordinary as you would imagine and that the television pictures are accurately conveying the scene," Abbot said in a statement.
Collins later spoke to NEWS CENTER Maine by phone.
"We cannot give in to mob violence," she said. "This is un-American, it is wrong and it must not succeed."
Collins' vowed to get lawmakers back to their duty of certifying election results even if they had to "work through the night."
Chapter seven: 4:17PM - Trump Tweets Video
Pres. Trump tweets out a record video hours after his supporters breached the Capitol to urge them to "go home."
The President told his supporters he "loved" them and continued to falsely claim the election was "stolen" from him. The video was subsequently removed by Twitter.
Chapter eight: 5:00PM - Congressman Golden Confirmed Safe
Rep. Jared Golden (D-Maine) was confirmed safe by a spokesperson.
"Thanks to all those who have reached out in the past few hours," Nick Zeller said in a tweet.
Golden later sent out a statement calling it a "sad day for our country" and blamed Pres. Trump for inciting the violence.
"Donald Trump called for these rallies, and he helped incite them to riot with his speech today," he said. "While we should not be surprised by the president's actions — he has been signaling his intentions for months — he should be held accountable for today's violence."
Chapter nine: 8:00PM - Lawmakers Return
Hours after chaos broke out and lawmakers and staffed were rushed out of the Capitol, the Senate and House reconvened to continuing counting the Electoral College votes.
Sens. King and Collins both spoke on the Senate Floor late Wednesday night to remind their fellow lawmakers of their "democratic" duty.
"Democracy as we have practiced it is fragile," King said. "It's fragile and rests upon trusts. It rests upon trust in facts. It rests upon trusts in courts. In public officials, and yes, in elections."
Sen. Collins also took the chance to speak and denounced the Republican-led efforts to oppose the election results.
"Tonight, Mr. President, I will continue to vote to reaffirm the foundation of our democracy, the Constitution of the United States, and I will reject these challenges to the Electoral College," she said.
Chapter ten: 4:00AM - Election Certified
More than 12 hours the process first began and chaos ensured, Congress certified the results of the 2020 Election shortly before 4 a.m. formally declaring Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States.
Sen. King and Rep. Pingree are now calling for the consideration of the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office.
Collins and Golden were not immediately available for interviews Thursday.