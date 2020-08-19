‘The honor of my life’: Rep. Craig Hickman on representing Maine in the DNC roll call

Hickman, Maine’s first openly gay African American Representative, represented Maine Tuesday night in the DNC roll call.

WINTHROP, Maine — For the second night in a row, Maine captured the national spotlight during the Democratic National Convention (DNC).

The unconventional virtual format seemed to benefit the DNC specifically for the roll call on Tuesday night, giving viewers a unique state-by-state look at the scenic backdrops. It also gave states’ delegates an opportunity to share their stories in an unfrenzied setting. In the traditional convention format, the roll call—the tally of delegates from each state that leads up to the formal nomination of the party’s candidate—is shouted among the crowds of a loud arena.

While Rhode Island, featuring a platter of fried calamari, was perhaps the most meme-worthy moment of the night, when the alphabetical tally reached Maine, all eyes were on State Rep. Craig Hickman.

“My American dream? I’m living it,” Hickman said from his quintessential Maine farm and bed and breakfast.

Wait. I remember Craig Hickman from when I lived in Boston years ago. Didn’t know he had gotten married and lived in Maine. Congratulations! #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/WSwlfA5qmw — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 19, 2020

"It was very special," Hickman told NEWS CENTER Maine. "The full tapestry of America was on full display. It was beautiful."

This marks Hickman's third time serving as an elected delegate. In 2008, he went to the convention as a delegate for Barack Obama, and in 2012, he was elected but couldn't make the convention, so he passed the honor to someone else.

Hickman, an organic farmer and small business owner, is Maine’s first openly gay State Representative. He’s currently serving his fourth term in the 129th Legislature representing Winthrop—where he and his husband Jop Blom live—Readfield, and part of Monmouth.

Hickman, 52, said being part of Maine's history is the biggest honor of his life.

"I'm happy and proud of the history that the people of Maine have allowed me to make," Hickman said. "The people of Maine vote for me. I pinch myself all the time."

After his fourth term ends this year, he'll become the longest-serving Black lawmaker in Maine history. He said ending his time in the Maine Legislature on these terms is his "crowning achievement."

He said getting the opportunity to represent Maine on the national stage was not only special for him personally, but an important opportunity to share Maine with the rest of the country.

Hickman said, "[I think] people don't think Black people live here. It's a big surprise for people."

BLACK PERSON REPRESENTING MAINE!!!! This is the best so far. #DemConvention — Baratunde (@baratunde) August 19, 2020

He credited a near-death experience two years ago on his farm for giving him a new outlook on life.

"I'm not afraid of anything. Freedom comes with a responsibility to make the world a better place. It feels really good, which is probably why I'm giggling all the time," Hickman said laughing, "because I can't believe it's happening."

Maine Biden campaign senior advisor Spencer Thibodeau said Hickman, "embodies the ideals and values that drive the great state of Maine: honesty, hard work, and a commitment to community."

"Mainers are proud to be represented by Rep. Hickman and are excited to elect Joe Biden and the Democratic ticket this fall," Thibodeau said.

Hickman said he wasn't sure how the country would react, but says the response has been overwhelming and mostly positive. He was especially excited over a Tweet from Kamala Harris' niece, Meena Harris, who said "the gay black farmer from Maine stole the whole show and we love to see it."

I don't know his name, but OKAY the gay black farmer from Maine stole the whole show and we love to see it. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) August 19, 2020

“My husband and I aren’t corporate tycoons, we just want to make an honest living and feed our community,” Hickman said in his roll call clip. “Small businesses like ours are the backbone of rural economies across America. Joe Biden has a plan to help more Americans, especially people of color, start their own businesses.”

Hickman then cast nine votes for Sen. Bernie Sanders, and 22 votes for “our next president Joe Biden.”