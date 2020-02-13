MAINE, USA — With the Iowa caucus and New Hampshire primary in the books, all eyes turn to Nevada (Feb. 22), South Carolina (Feb. 29), and Super Tuesday (Mar. 3). Maine is one of fifteen states holding its primary on Super Tuesday and a number of candidates are increasing their presence in the state this weekend.

Mike Bloomberg:

The former mayor of New York City will be opening an office in the Queen City on Saturday, Feb. 15.

He'll be joined by former Maine Congressman Mike Michaud, who has already announced his endorsement of Bloomberg.

The Bangor office will be Bloomberg's fourth in the state. The event will feature a discussion of his "plans to defeat Donald Trump, and reunite our country around a bold set of ideas."

Location: 205 Exchange St.

Time: 1 p.m.

RELATED: Buttigieg lands black South Carolina lawmaker's endorsement

Pete Buttigieg:

Starting Monday, Feb. 17, former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigeg's campaign will have boots on the ground in Maine to support the eight volunteer leaders who have been organizing more than 50 volunteers across the state.

The Buttigieg campaign said it has over 80 'Students for Pete' chapters in Super Tuesday states, including at the University of Maine and Bowdoin College.

'Pete for America' has also released a new series of digital advertisements, which will run in Maine. The six-figure digital ad buy will run through Super Tuesday, according to Buttigieg's campaign.

Pete Buttigieg speaks at a N.H. primary night rally in Nashua

RELATED: Tulsi Gabbard sues Hillary Clinton for defamation over 'Russian asset' comments

Tulsi Gabbard:

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard will be holding a town hall event in Portland on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Location: USM Talbot Hall, Luther Bonney Auditorium, 85 Bedford St.

Time: 5 p.m.

Gabbard will also be hosting a town hall event in Hallowell on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Location: Maple Hill Farm Inn, 11 Inn Rd.

Time: 5 p.m.

RELATED: Who is running for president in 2020?

RELATED: Sanders wins New Hampshire primary for second time

RELATED: New Hampshire Democratic primary: Results are in