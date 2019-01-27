PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of thousands of federal workers across the country are experiencing a moment of tepid relief after President Donald Trump and federal lawmakers reached a deal to end the U.S. government shutdown.

The deal’s impact was immediately felt at Maine’s airports where TSA agents and others have been working without pay for over a month.

“Transportation safety officers were really overjoyed, they’re happy,” said William Reily, one of the leaders of a federal workers union in Portland.

Reily told NEWS CENTER Maine that Saturday was one of the first days in a over a month when he was able to leave work with answers for TSA agents in his union.

“We’ll get our two back paychecks that were owed on Wednesday or Thursday,” he said.

If Maine federal employees needed some more immediate dough, they could have headed to Portland's Italian Heritage Center.

There were plenty of rolls to go around there on Saturday night as Portland-area rotary clubs and other volunteers hosted a free dinner for federal workers with help from local grocery stores.

“I was on Willard Beach and I looked out in the harbor and there was a Coast Guard cutter out there and it was about seven degrees,” explained Mark Rajotte, the dinner’s main organizer. “I was like, these guys are out there doing their job. They're not getting paid and this community I know would step up and help.”

The generosity is being noticed by Maine’s federal workers.

William Reily says his employees have received non-stop offers of food and gift cards, which they can accept in small amounts according to TSAs ethics policy.

All of that, he says, is simply touching.

“We had a great outpouring from the people of Maine from the businesses of Maine to help us,” said Reily. “I didn't think the outpouring would be so great. Those are the people I'd like to thank, the ones that stepped up, the people of Maine.”