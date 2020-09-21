Talk Nerdy to Me: The 2016 presidential polls weren't actually bad

MAINE, USA — The polls were way off in 2016, right?
Well, actually they weren't.
Welcome to "POLLING 101": A 3 part special dive into how polling works, how to interpret it, and pitfalls to avoid.
First up, it's a common narrative on both sides of the aisle that the polling was so far off in 2016 that polling cannot be trusted anymore.
But diving deeper into the numbers it quickly becomes apparent that is not accurate.
The 2016 General Election polls had a similar margin of error to polls dating back to the 1970s. In fact, the national polling was exceptionally good; landing within 1.2% of the final result. State-level polling error was slightly above average, but not by much and certainly not by an amount we haven't seen before in past races.
So why did so many people feel Hillary Clinton was a lock? That comes down to people misinterpreting probability and how to read it; more on that in the next episode.