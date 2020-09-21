Talk Nerdy to Me: The 2016 presidential polls weren't actually bad

First up, it's a common narrative on both sides of the aisle that the polling was so far off in 2016 that polling cannot be trusted anymore.



But diving deeper into the numbers it quickly becomes apparent that is not accurate.



The 2016 General Election polls had a similar margin of error to polls dating back to the 1970s. In fact, the national polling was exceptionally good; landing within 1.2% of the final result. State-level polling error was slightly above average, but not by much and certainly not by an amount we haven't seen before in past races.