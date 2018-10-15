BANGOR (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Police are investigating a "suspicious letter" containing a substance at Sen. Susan Collins' Bangor residence.

Bangor fire and a HAZMAT team from Orono were assisting Bangor police at the West Broadway home, Sgt. Wade Betters said, as was US Capitol police.

Police said they did not have any information that suggested the public was in danger.

Collins' office says the senator's husband is currently at the home and that Collins is on her way there from Washington D.C. It was not clear whether her husband was home at the time of the letter's arrival.

When asked if the letter was delivered to the property, Sgt. Betters said that was his belief.

