MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — Just days before the first-in-the-nation primary vote, seven of the top Democratic presidential primary contenders faced each other in the New Hampshire primary debate. Seven candidates Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Tom Steyer, Amy Klobuchar and Andrew Yang faced off in Friday's debate

The three-hour debate comes after recent poll numbers showed Bernie Sanders ahead in the Granite State, followed closely by Pete Buttiegieg.

Organizers and volunteers battled freezing rain, snow and sub-zero temperatures to rally for their prospective candidates ahead of the debate. They hope the face-off with Democratic rivals will make an impression on voters.

They chanted, waved signs and jumped up and down in the freezing rain. Josephine Ahn is an Andrew Yang volunteer from Los Angeles.

Despite the frigid conditions volunteers and organizers are fired up for their candidates fighting to win the first-in-the-nation primary.

Edward LeVasseur is from Biddeford and works with Yang's campaign.

"I think he'll have the opportunity to address what Americans are seeing and solutions to change them."

Virginia resident Amanda Chuzi supports Warren. She likes the Massachusetts Senator's plans to move the country forward on issues that matter to her.

"Economic equality, climate change, student loans reminding people as we get caught up in the primaries why she is the best candidate."

Karon Walker loves Buttigieg and feels the former Mayor's character stands out from the other candidates.

"He is compassionate, he's respectful, intelligent and he is kind."

Fallia Gregory traveled all the way from Florida to volunteer for Biden's campaign. She feels he can rebound from 4th place showing in Iowa because of the issues he supports.

"I am looking forward to his health care plan as well as college affordability."

