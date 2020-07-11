Supporters of President Trump say the election is not over

On Saturday, more than 100 supporters of President Trump walked the streets of Augusta. They say this election is not over.

AUGUSTA, Maine — As the news broke naming Joe Biden the President-Elect of the United States, supporters of President Donald Trump allied in Augusta as part of a previously scheduled event. Many of the more than 100 people attending say they believe this election process is not over.

"I think it's very important that the mainstream media knows that they will not silence us. they will not steal this election," Jeremiah Childs said. Childs is one of the event organizers and a member of the Young Republicans of Maine.

At times, this demonstration getting a little hostile, first towards the media. Then with people driving by who have opposing views. One woman calling a man wearing a Make America Great Again hat who was being interviewed by NEWS CENTER Maine a racist.

‘Fake news go home’ protestors chanting as they walk the streets of Augusta #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/XPxAlAgvou — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) November 7, 2020

Supporters of President Trump say they just want this election to be fair.

When asked if the election is deemed fair by officials, Matthew Morse said he would "definitely" be okay with it.

But some supporters in disbelief at the projections. Childs points to turnout and what he describes as growing support for the President among minority groups.

"There's no way we could have lost this election," he said.

"We finally got a president that listens and goes by what the people and he's being destroyed over nothing," supporter Randolph Terry said.

Terry and many others in Augusta on Saturday say this election is not over and that Republicans will go to the Supreme Court because of mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania.

"Justice Alito has already spoken on this and there's gonna be a challenge," Childs added.

Supporters also say they believe their freedom of speech is being taken away from them by censorship on social media.

"Facebook is silencing people like us," Childs said.

"I just feel that freedom of speech is slowly going away," Morse said.

The President has not yet spoken publicly about the results but he Tweeted Saturday morning that he won this election by a lot, which Twitter flagged because it's not true.