KITTERY, Maine — Despite the shutdown finally coming to an end... at least temporarily... dozens of businesses and non-profit organizations in Maine and New Hampshire will continue to support federal workers until they receive their back pay.

The First Congregational Church in Kittery Point held a community dinner Friday night that was free to federal workers and their families.

The church is also collecting donations for gift cards for food and other basic items.

The owners of the Rusty Razor Barber shop are offering free haircuts to federal employees and their families with a proper I.D.

Gather -- a food pantry in Portsmouth, New Hampshire that services nearly a dozen communities on both sides of the border... is offering extended hours next week for families affected by the shutdown.

RELATED: As federals workers miss their second paycheck, local groups continue to offer deals

'When we thank them for coming in and thank them for their service they say it's difficult we encourage them to take more food they are very humble about the amount of food they are taking but that's why we are here.,' said Seneca Bernard.

You can find out information on businesses and non profit organizations that will continue to support federal workers by accessing this resource guide.