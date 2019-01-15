BANGOR, Maine — Janet Mills becomes governor, Aaron Frey replaces her as Attorney General, now someone needs to replace him as the district 124 state representative.

Four candidates think they’re the ones for the job.

Democrats Sarah Nichols and Joe Perry and republicans Daniel LaPointe and Thomas White.

All are eager to represent parts of Bangor and Orono.

Nichols is the current Bangor City Council chair and wants to continue to serve her community.

“There have been a lot of issues that aren't just, they are local issues but a lot of them aren't necessarily things we can solve at the local level but we can solve at the state level.” She said.

Perry, a local businessman, is running against her for his party's nomination.

He has also served on the Bangor city council but decided to shift his political focus.

“I ran for the city council because I thought my experience in Augusta would be good here in Bangor but what I realized is, it's really better served back in Augusta. I can do more to help people here in Bangor if I'm serving in Augusta.” He said.

LaPointe and White have a few similarities. They are both Maine Maritime Academy graduates and both have never held public office before.

LaPointe has run for this seat before. Among his reasons to run again, “All for energy, but renewable such as hydro, unfortunately that's not being looked at very in our state at this time.”

White is a new comer and wants to see more of his peers getting involved.

“I think we need young people in politics. We need to start encouraging new ideas in Augusta to try t push this state forward.” He said.

The democratic caucus to choose between Perry and Nichols is Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at the Old Penobscot County Courthouse on Hammond Street in Bangor.

The republicans will caucus on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Crosspoint Church on outer Broadway.

The special election between the final two is set for Tuesday March 12.

While this election will be the only one on the ballot, all four candidates say they will campaign with door knocking, phone calls and signs, just like any other election.