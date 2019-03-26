AUGUSTA, Maine — A legislator who represents Maine House District 45 has decided to resign in order to focus his attention on battling lung cancer.

Rep. Dale Denno, D-Cumberland, announced the decision Tuesday. The resignation officially goes into effect Wednesday.

"It is with sadness and gratitude that I am announcing my resignation," Rep. Denno said in a statement. "It has been one of the greatest honors of my life to serve … I will always be grateful to my friends and colleagues in the Legislature, and especially the folks in Cumberland and Gray, for placing their confidence in me and offering me nothing but best wishes in good times and bad."

Denno was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2018. He said he decided to continue his work in the state legislature based upon initial medical advice, but over the past several weeks, it "become apparent that it [was] no longer realistic" to continue in his role as a state representative.

Gov. Janet Mills thanked Denno for his service.

"[Denno] has been a tireless champion for his constituents, fighting every day to improve their lives and advance policies that help people across the state," Mills said. "His voice will be missed in the Legislature. I wish him and his family the best as he continues his valiant fight against cancer."

Maine House Speaker Sara Gideon called Denno a "passionate public servant" and "fierce advocate" for Cumberland and Gray residents.

"I want to thank Dale for his incredible service to our state, both in the Legislature and at the Department of Health and Human Services. Maine is a better place because of Dale Denno and we are sincerely grateful for his service," Gideon said. "We will be thinking about him and wishing him the very best as he continues his battle with cancer."