CUMBERLAND, Maine — A legislator who just weeks ago left his seat in the Maine House of Representatives to focus on a battle with cancer died Tuesday night.

Rep. Dale Denno, D-Cumberland, represented Maine House District 45 until resigning late last month to shift his attention toward fighting the illness.

In addition to his work at the Statehouse, the 68-year-old served as director of the Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Family Independence, taught at St. Joseph’s College and managed Preble Street Soup Kitchen.

Diagnosed with lung cancer in 2018, Denno, upon announcing his Legislature exit on March 26, said it "bec[a]me apparent that it [was] no longer realistic" to continue in his role as a state representative.

Speaker of the House Sara Gideon said it was extremely difficult to say goodbye to Denno.

"We are so grateful he made [the] decision [to to focus solely on his health and family] and that he was surrounded by those he loved and who loved him most during these days," she said in a statement. "I know all of us in the State House share in this grief and will keep his family in our thoughts."

“We have lost a dear friend. The Honorable Dale Denno made innumerable contributions to his community and to our state," said House Majority Leader Matt Moonen, D-Portland, and Asst. House Majority Leader Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, in a joint statement released Wednesday.

"But personally, what we will always remember about Dale was the kind of colleague he was," the statement read. "Dale’s wit was unparalleled. Whether in caucus or in committee he could always lighten the mood with a smart and funny quip that also enhanced the conversation. Dale was kind and giving. Other legislators always knew they could go to Dale for help, advice and honest feedback. Dale created an atmosphere of which we all wanted to be a part. He would bake for us, he would make us laugh and he made us proud to serve beside him. He will be so missed by all of us in his legislative family.”

Gov. Janet Mills said she was deeply saddened by Denno's passing. She said her thoughts and prayers were with his family, friends and loved ones.

"[Denno] served his constituents with honor and distinction, fighting every day in the State House to improve their lives and build a better, brighter future for our state," Gov. Mills said in a statement. "While we have lost a cherished friend, we undoubtedly are better off because of Dale’s dedicated service, and we remain forever grateful for his contributions to our state. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time."

"Simply put, Maine is a better place because of Dale Denno," Speaker Gideon said. "He was such a passionate public servant, a fierce advocate for his constituents, and I know he is already so sorely missed by his friends and colleagues in the House of Representatives and in the State House."