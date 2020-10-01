MAINE, USA — In just six months, Mainers will head to the polls to decide who will be on the ballot to challenge incumbent Senator Susan Collins come November. Seven candidates, across three parties have already declared for the June 9 primary, and campaigning is in full swing.

"I think this is one of the most key races that Maine has ever had because our country is at a pivot point," democratic candidate Betsy Sweet said.

Sweet joins fellow democrats including former google executive Ross LaJeunesse, attorney Bre Kidman, and Maine Speaker of the House Sara Gideon.

There are also three other candidates in the race. Two independents, attorney Tiffany Bond, and activist Danielle VanHelsing. Also Lisa Savage of the Maine Green Independent Party.

"Our actual democracy is at stake so I think people are engaged and ready to work on this race," Sweet said.

Sweet hosted a town hall event at the Old Orchard Beach Police Department Thursday evening.

On the same night, just 30 minutes away in Alfred, LaJeunesse hosted a campaign event of his own.

"Put in the hard work, and meet with Mainers up and down the state," LaJeunesse said.

Both candidates at their town hall echoed how important it is to pay attention to the race, the roll early campaigning can play.

"Listen to their concerns. Hear their ideas. And just be open, and share your vision for what we can do together as a state," LaJeunesse said.

"This is a really important race, and nobody should be sitting it out," Savage said.

All candidates will be vying to be on the ballot come November to challenge for Susan Collin's senate seat.

