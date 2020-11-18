Six candidates running for Maine Secretary of State

MAINE, USA — A half-dozen candidates are hoping to replace outgoing Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap when the next Legislature meets next month for the first time.
Candidates running for Secretary of State got a chance to tell Mainers about themselves during an online forum Tuesday night.
All six candidates have served in the legislature.
- Senator Shenna Bellows, Manchester
- Outgoing Senator Justin Chenette, Saco
- Outgoing Representative Erik Jorgensen, Portland
- Outgoing Representative Matt Moonen, Portland
- Outgoing Representative Craig Hickman, Winthrop
- Former Representative Tom Bull, Freeport
They talked about elections and managing the Bureaus of Motor Vehicles. More than a dozen organizations in Maine including the ACLU hosted the online forum.
The current Secretary of State, Matthew Dunlap, has reached the limit of four consecutive terms in office.