Six candidates running for Maine Secretary of State

MAINE, USA — A half-dozen candidates are hoping to replace outgoing Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap when the next Legislature meets next month for the first time.

Candidates running for Secretary of State got a chance to tell Mainers about themselves during an online forum Tuesday night.

All six candidates have served in the legislature.

Senator Shenna Bellows, Manchester

Outgoing Senator Justin Chenette, Saco

Outgoing Representative Erik Jorgensen, Portland

Outgoing Representative Matt Moonen, Portland

Outgoing Representative Craig Hickman, Winthrop

Former Representative Tom Bull, Freeport

They talked about elections and managing the Bureaus of Motor Vehicles. More than a dozen organizations in Maine including the ACLU hosted the online forum.