(NEWS CENTER Maine) -- November is fast approaching and soon enough Mainers will be casting their ballots, but do the constant negative political ads and hundreds of campaign signs actually make a difference?

Many of you chimed in on social media about this. Specifically about how much campaign signs and opposing signs influence your vote.

A number of Mainers stated they felt signs were more of an eyesore than a real help. Others said they used the signs as a way to see who or what they would be voting on and continue their research elsewhere.

There are plenty of attack ads airing on both sides of the aisle, whether it be in the Governor's race or referendum questions. People like Bruce Ashmore believe these opposing views are crucial when it comes to Mainers and all voters to make an educated decision.

Ashmore was one of the key players in the 'No on 3' campaign back in 2016; which was the group who opposed heightening background checks on gun sales in Maine. The grassroots campaign came out on top despite organizers with no prior experience.

"If we got the attention of a national campaign and they're worried about us, that means we're doing something right." Ashmore said.

While opposing ads and signs can create tension, Ashmore says it creates an opportunity for education. He says in their case, it was a way to clearly present facts the other side was ignoring.

Ashmore says their bright signs and brochures allowed them to spread their message and get Mainers interested in doing their homework on big issues.

"What we did is having a lasting effect," Ashmore said. "I think it's improved the want for people to go out and get more information here in the state of Maine before making their final decision."

