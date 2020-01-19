PORTLAND, Maine — Several hundred women and their allies marched in Maine’s largest city Saturday as part of their continued call for equal rights for women and people of all backgrounds while taking part in the fourth annual women’s march.

The protesters who marched on Portland’s Congress Street coincided with other demonstrations around the country, including similar events that were scheduled for New Hampshire and Vermont.

With temperatures in the low teens, the Maine marchers wore heavy coats, but many still wore the pink knit hats that have become a symbol of the movement. The Portland Press Herald reports turnout was much slimmer than in 2017, when the original Women’s Walk Portland stretched more than a mile along Congress Street.

The Vermont event was planned for Saturday at Castleton University.

“We’re organized and fired up to make a commitment to long-term change here in Vermont and beyond,” organizers said on the event’s website.

In New Hampshire the Concord rally was scheduled to include Democratic U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, U.S. Rep. Chris Pappas and others.

During the 2017 Women’s March in Vermont, thousands of demonstrators overwhelmed the small capital city of Montpelier causing traffic backups on the interstate that prompted police to close exits in and out of the city.

