Sens. Collins, Shaheen, pen op-ed condemning 'assault on Congress,' affirming validity of presidential election

The Republican and Democratic senators urged lawmakers and others to stop 'reinforcing the president's false narrative' and 'fight to preserve our democracy.'

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — In an op-ed published Friday in USA Today, U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Jeanne Shaheen urged the "terrorists" who rioted at the U.S. Capitol last week to accept the results of the 2020 presidential election and cautioned lawmakers they must "fight to preserve our democracy."

Collins, a Republican from Maine, and Shaheen, a New Hampshire Democrat, said the "assault on Congress will be remembered as one of the darkest days in American history, where extremists, encouraged by the president, attempted to prevent Congress from fulfilling its constitutional duty."

The senators said the attack "is a stark warning that by "refus[ing] to condemn the president's false allegations about the election, they are threatening our very system of government and its constitutional foundation."

The Jan. 6 riot resulted from months of President Donald Trump "making dramatic, false statements" alleging election fraud "and being encouraged by some in Congress who know better," they wrote, citing decisions by nearly 90 judges including those on the U.S. Supreme Court to dismiss lawsuits alleging election fraud, and said federal watchdogs agreed.

They wrote that it is "shameful" that photos of the riot were seen around the world, including in countries where the U.S. has helped ensure a peaceful transfer of power.

But the senators warned "those who might seek to capitalize on the division, distraction, and vitriol of the partisan politics that spurred this turmoil" should realize that Congress met the night of the riot and affirmed the election results.