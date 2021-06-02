x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

Politics

Senators try again to allow meat products across state lines

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, and South Dakota Republican Sen. Mike Rounds reintroduced the bill to help smaller, local meat producers
Credit: AP
Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, questions Rep. John Ratcliffe, R-Texas, as he testifies before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence during his nomination hearing to become director of national intelligence on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 5, 2020. (Gabriella Demczuk /The New York Times via AP, Pool)

AUGUSTA, Maine — Senators from Maine and South Dakota are reintroducing a proposal to allow meat and poultry products inspected by state programs to be sold across state lines.

Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine and Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota have characterized the law change as a way to help smaller, local meat producers be more competitive.

King says farmers who have demonstrated the quality of their meat through state programs “should not have to jump through extra hoops to expand into new markets."

Related Articles

 