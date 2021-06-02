Senators try again to allow meat products across state lines

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, and South Dakota Republican Sen. Mike Rounds reintroduced the bill to help smaller, local meat producers

AUGUSTA, Maine — Senators from Maine and South Dakota are reintroducing a proposal to allow meat and poultry products inspected by state programs to be sold across state lines.

Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine and Republican Sen. Mike Rounds of South Dakota have characterized the law change as a way to help smaller, local meat producers be more competitive.