Sen. Susan Collins says she expects to be briefed by the White House Wednesday about the crisis with Iran.

Iran fired more than a dozen missiles at two airbases in Iraq that house U.S. troops. There have been no reports of injuries or deaths.

Collins released a statement after the missile strikes, saying that as a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, she is following the hostilities closely and that she is concerned about the safety of our troops.

The missile attack was in retaliation for the U.S. killing Iran's top Revolutionary Guard commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

RELATED: King warns risk on attacks by Iran

RELATED: Trump to make statement on Iranian missile strikes

RELATED: Iran fires back at US with missile attack at bases in Iraq