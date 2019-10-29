LACONIA, N.H. — Presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren is back in New England campaigning this week.

The Massachusetts Senator will host a town hall in Laconia Tuesday night. The doors open at 3:30 p.m. and the event kicks off at 4:30 p.m. at Laconia Middle School. The event is free and open to the public. According to Warren's campaign schedule, no tickets are needed. Admission is first come, first serve.

On Wednesday, Democratic hopeful Warren will be at the University of New Hampshire in Durham for a town hall from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

New Hampshire will host the nation's first presidential primary on Feb. 11, 2020.

According to a recent CNN poll, Warren and Sen. Bernie Sanders lead presidential candidates in the Granite State although there is no clear runaway leader. The CNN poll about the New Hampshire primary was conducted by UNH. The poll as of October 29 showed:

Bernie Sanders 21%

Elizabeth Warren 18%

Joe Biden 15%

Pete Buttigieg 10%

Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar and Andrew Yang 5%

On the Republican side, President Donald Trump leads the primary with 86%.

The next presidential election will be held November 3, 2020.

