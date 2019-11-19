WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Maine Senator Susan Collins spoke for 20 minutes Wednesday with astronaut Jessica Meir. Meir, who is from Collins' hometown of Caribou, is aboard the International Space Station orbiting the earth.

Collins said it was surreal talking to someone who's in space. She added how proud all Mainers are of Meir's accomplishments. Specifically, she noted Meir's recent spacewalk and her work with mice from Jackson Labs.

Senator Collins said, "They were mice that were bred at The Jackson Laboratory in Bar Harbor that were on the space flight. They are studying the cycles of sleep and weightlessness using these mice."

Meir has proudly displayed a Maine flag and a Maine patch speaking from the Space Station.

When she spoke to NEWS CENTER Maine earlier last month, she told us she expects the mission to last until early April.

As for her impressions of the public House Impeachment Hearings, Collins said she won't comment on the specifics. She says she expects the House of Representatives to send the issue to the Senate for trial, so she's reserving judgement on the testimony.

Senator Collins did offer a thought on President Trump's behavior during the hearings though. She told NEWS CENTER Maine, "I think the President would be much better served if he didn't comment on any of the witnesses at this point. I don't think that's an appropriate role for him to play. He will have attorneys representative him should this come before the Senate for a trial. I think he should refrain from commenting or tweeting in any way at this point."

Time will tell if President Trump will follow that advice.

