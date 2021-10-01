Senator Collins 'outraged' by violence at Capitol, won't comment on impeachment

Collins spokesperson gives "no further comment" on impeachment, "because of the Senate's constitutional role in those proceedings, which includes sitting as a jury."

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — According to her staff, Maine's Republican Senator Susan Collins is "outraged" by the violence at the Capitol, won't comment on impeachment at this point.

Senator Collins' Communications Director Annie Clark shared this statement with NEWS CENTER Maine on Saturday evening, January 9:

"Senator Collins has talked to many of her colleagues. All of them, including Senator Collins, are outraged about the violence at the Capitol and the President's role.

Initiating the 25th amendment has nothing to do with Congress-- it requires action by the cabinet and the Vice President and seems improbable at this point.

Now that it appears that the House is going to consider an impeachment resolution next week, we won't have any further comment on impeachment because of the Senate's constitutional role in those proceedings, which includes sitting as a jury."

A growing number of lawmakers are calling on the Vice President to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove Trump from office.

Maine's Senator Angus King and Representative Chellie Pingree are suggesting Vice President Mike Pence consider invoking the 25th Amendment and remove President Donald Trump from office before Jan. 20.

In a statement shared with NEWS CENTER Maine Thursday afternoon, January 7, King said invoking the 25th Amendment is an unprecedented step and "a grave constitutional responsibility that should not be taken lightly."

"[H]owever," he continued, "given the actions of the President over the last several days and concern about additional impulsive actions that could endanger the country between now and January 20th, I think this step is one that the Vice President and the Cabinet should consider. As they do so, they should weigh not only the current danger to the country but the consequences that may come to bear if they choose inaction.”

Pingree shared a video message from outside the Capitol building Thursday morning, recounting the chaos that left four dead, and dozens injured and arrested. She said, "We need to impeach him, invoke the 25th Amendment, and remove him from office."

The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the president unfit for office. The vice president then becomes acting president.

At a press conference Thursday afternoon, Pelosi said "this is urgent" and Trump is a "very dangerous person" and needs to be removed before President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration.