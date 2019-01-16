WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A spokesperson for Senator Susan Collins says legislation authored by Maine Senator Susan Collins that will back pay about 800,000 federal and government workers has been signed into law by President Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, Senators Collins and Cardin were joined by 28 Senate colleagues in reintroducing the Government Employee Fair Treatment Act, which guarantees that furloughed federal employees will be paid retroactively and stipulates that all employees shall be paid as soon as possible after a lapse in appropriations ends, they said.

“The partial government shutdown represents a failure to govern and harms not only those who need to interact with the closed agencies but also hundreds of thousands of federal employees and their families who don’t know when they will receive their next paycheck,” said Senator Collins. “I am pleased that an overwhelming, bipartisan majority of our colleagues joined us in passing this legislation to guarantee back pay to federal workers affected by the shutdown. While this will help provide some peace of mind, a compromise must be reached to bring this impasse to an end as quickly as possible.”

The Associated Press says Wednesday's bill signing was closed to the media.

The shutdown is currently in its fourth week.