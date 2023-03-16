Sen. Angus King urges cities, towns, & nonprofits to apply for free federal grant money

The senator stressed that childcare providers can receive millions due to the domino effect of allowing parents to get back to work.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, urged cities, towns, and non-profit organizations to apply for free federal grant money ahead of the deadline on Friday, March 17.

The money comes from Congressionally Directed Spending, which members of the House and Senate take applications for in order to improve communities. House members are allowed to submit 15 projects for funding. Senators are allowed to propose as many projects as they like.

"Most of them are projects that really didn't have a lot of alternatives in terms of where to get the funds," King told NEWS CENTER Maine on Monday. "The early indications I've gotten from the people in the House is that this CDS program is going to be part of the budget, but how big a part at the timing is certainly unclear at this time."

That uncertainty comes from the divided Congress, King said. He said every county in Maine has received these grants.

The 2023 Omnibus Appropriations Package included 140 investments totaling $250,083,018. The 2022 Omnibus Appropriations Package included 93 investments totaling $137,252,598.

King told NEWS CENTER Maine he was able to send millions to childcare providers in Bangor, Bath, and Millinocket last year. He said he is putting an emphasis on applications from those providers in the next round of Congressionally Directed Spending.

"It's an essential part of building back to workforce, and as you know, everywhere in Maine, we need workers and childcare is one of the real barriers," King said. "It not only is important for those parents, but it's also important for the employers to be able to have the workers to do the work that they set out to do. So, I consider that a very high priority."

The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. ET on Friday, March 17. You can apply here.