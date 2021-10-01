Senator Angus King to appear on '60 Minutes'

King spoke with correspondent Jon Wertheim the morning after the assault on the Capitol

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Maine's Senator Angus King will appear on '60 minutes' Sunday night.

Senator king will be discussing the state of partisan politics in our country and the path forward for our country under a Biden administration.

With the Senate split, and with incoming President Joe Biden being considered a "centrist," the Independent senator is expected to be a key player in the Senate in the next four years.

His communications director Matthew Felling says '60 minutes' wanted to speak with folks who will be impactful as the parties learn to better work together.

"What Angus King brings to the equation is when you have a 50/50 Senate, it's like you're starting the game at the 50-yard line and I think where Angus King has really created a signature for himself and a role for himself is helping the people understand what people from the left are looking for, what people from the right are looking for and trying to strike the right balance."

The 60 Minutes interview was shot in part here in Maine, in Brunswick at the Frontier Cafe.

Part of it was also shot in Washington D.C.