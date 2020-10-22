Sen. King endorses Jared Golden for re-election

Golden’s campaign said he received the endorsement Thursday.

LEWISTON, Maine — Maine Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King on Thursday endorsed Democratic Rep. Jared Golden for re-election.

“If you were going to design an ideal member of Congress for Maine’s Second District, you’d want someone who’s smart and understands the issues, who listens to his constituents, who gets things done, and who is closely connected to the communities he represents,” King said in a video Thursday announcing the endorsement. “I’ve just described Jared Golden."

“It is an honor to have Senator King’s support,” Golden said. “From his two terms as governor to his current work in the U.S. Senate, Mainers respect Senator King’s long and impressive history of leadership, independence, and service to our state. I am humbled to have his endorsement as I run for re-election.”

Republican Dale Crafts, who has been endorsed by President Donald Trump, is vying for Golden's seat representing Maine's 2nd Congressional District. A recent independent Maine poll has Golden ahead by a whopping 28 points.

Last month, former Secretary of Defense William Cohen, a lifelong Republican, also endorsed Golden.

The Golden campaign recently reported nearly $2 million in fundraising for the third quarter.