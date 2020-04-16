WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — U.S. Senators Angus King and Susan Collins have appointed to serve on a task force focused on charting a safe path to re-opening the American economy by President Donald Trump.

The bipartisan committee will work to determine the best possible plan to re-open the American economy in a way that supports long-term public health and spurs much-needed economic activity.

In a statement, Senator King says that he will push the committee to put health outcomes first, and make sure that the federal government is making data-driven decisions rather than relying on “an arbitrary date on the calendar."

“The challenges we face today are unprecedented in recent memory, but they are not insurmountable. By putting politics aside, following the facts, and working together, America will come out the other side. We cannot lose hope – we will get through this, together," Sen. King said in his statement.

NEWS CENTER Maine is waiting on a statement from Senator Susan Collins's office on the committee.

This story will be updated.

--

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness.

Editor's Note: The above video explains how to file for unemployment in Maine, as a record number of Mainers are out of work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

