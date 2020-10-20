Senate candidates to face off Thursday in debate hosted by NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine's four candidates for U.S. Senate, Susan Collins, Sara Gideon, Lisa Savage, and Max Linn, will face off in a debate hosted by NEWS CENTER Maine on Thursday.

PORTLAND, Maine — For the fourth time this election, the four candidates running for U.S. Senate in Maine will face off in a debate in the final stretch of the election. NEWS CENTER Maine, in partnership with the Maine State Chamber of Commerce, will host the debate, set for Thursday at 7 p.m.

The debate will feature Republican incumbent Sen. Susan Collins, Democratic challenger Sara Gideon, and Independents Lisa Savage and Max Linn. It will be one of the last few opportunities to hear directly from candidates before the Nov. 3 election, which will by that time be just 12 days away.

As with the first Senatorial debate, NEWS CENTER Maine anchor and "Political Brew" host Pat Callaghan will moderate. The debate will be held at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland.

Debate topics will likely include COVID-19 response and relief, health care, climate change, the Supreme Court, and racism, among others. As the incumbent, Collins' track record in the Senate over the past 24 years and her relationship with President Donald Trump are likely to be focuses of the debate, something that Gideon and Democrats have pressed her on for months.

The latest polls put Gideon ahead of Collins, but the race remains tight and contentious. While polling shows Savage and Linn aren’t in a position to win the race, ranked-choice voting will give them the opportunity to siphon votes away from the leading party’s candidates. Savage says using the ranked-choice method in the race is a “historic opportunity” for her campaign and will give Mainers “the freedom to vote their values, not their fears.”

In the previous three debates, Savage and Linn used the debate platform to reach a wider audience of voters and potentially sway ranked votes their way. Both candidates say they want to show Mainers there are other options besides the powerful parties' candidates.

Savage has been urging voters to rank her first, and Gideon second in the race. Linn is encouraging voters to rank him first, Savage second, and Collins third.

