Sen. King works with L.L. Bean to send 200 coats to Ukraine emergency workers

The coats are for State Emergency Service teams across the warn-torn country working to demine areas and clean up after Russian airstrikes.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Sen. Angus King teamed up with L.L. Bean to send dozens of coats to emergency workers in Ukraine.

Through the organization Razom, 200 jackets were recently distributed to people on the ground in the warn-torn country.

King said he heard of the need for warm clothing for the State Emergency Service team when he visited Ukraine and met with leaders in January.

He said called L.L. Bean to help, just as he said he did when he was Maine's governor during the historic ice storm of 1998.

The donated coats went to crews across the country that are working to demine and clean up after Russian air strikes.

According to Razom, the Service teams go out in all extreme weather conditions to put out fires, conduct rescue operations and more.

"I just like the idea the people over there in Ukraine that are working, that are doing dangerous work outside—it's still chilly over there—they've got a little piece of Maine to keep them warm," King told NEWS CENTER Maine.

King said he is still optimistic Ukrainians will remain strong in the ongoing fight against Russian forces.