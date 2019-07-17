WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Sen. Angus King spoke on the U.S. Senate floor on behalf of climate change on Wednesday.

"It is one of the most serious threats to this nation," Sen. King said.

In a release from the senator's office, King underscored the vital need for the U.S. to return to the aspirations outlined in the Paris Climate Accord, along with the international community.

King recounted that the world is experiencing the highest level of CO2 levels in three million years.

"Two thirds of Arctic ice has disappeared in the last 30 years," King said.

King also said the high levels of Arctic ice melting has been contributory to higher sea levels, and that people can expect to see about one foot a decade in rising sea levels.